Sailor’s Regret from Larry Cordle

Larry Cordle has a new single out to radio today, a seafaring song written by his old pal and fellow singer/songwriter, Johnny Williams.
It’s called
Sailor’s Regret, and tells the story of a mariner who fears he’ll never see his home again. Cord says he liked it right away for his upcoming album.
“My friend Johnny Williams wrote this great song. My good buddy, band mate and banjo player extraordinaire, Jody King, suggested it to me when I was gathering songs for this new album. Being a former Navy guy myself, I just loved the tale. The longing for home when I was overseas, sometimes nearly unbearable, coupled with the great drive Johnny put into this piece made it a no brainer for me to cut. Thank you old buddy for allowing me to record this song!”
Sailor’s Regret is available now to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct, and will be offered through all the popular download and streaming sites soon.
Keep an eye out for the full album,
Where The Trees Know My Name, later this year
