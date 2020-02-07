Josh Greene to King James Boys

Skip to content
South Carolina’s
King James Boys have announced a new member of their band. Josh Greene has joined the group on fiddle, and performed with the Boys for the first time last weekend at SPBGMA.
Greene comes Monroe, NC but lives now in Pageland, SC where he offers music lessons on fiddle, mandolin , guitar, bass, and banjo at Greene’s Music. Bluegrass fans will recognize him from having worked previously with Larry Stephenson and Darin & Brooke Aldridge. In addition to fiddle, Josh will add bass vocals with the Boys.
He says that he welcomes this chance to add his fiddle to their bluegrass Gospel sound.
“I am certainly excited to have the opportunity to come on-board with The King James Boys and can’t wait for what the future holds!”
Josh joins Randy Spencer on guitar, Jeff Dover on vocals, Cole Spencer on bass, Curtis Lewis on banjo, and Will Hart on mandolin.
Bandleader Randy Spencer says that all the guys are delighted to have Greene.
“We are very excited to have Josh come aboard and share his talents with our group and our audience. We have been looking for the right fiddle player and we think we have finally found the perfect match in Josh. Not only is he a great fiddle player, but he can also sing some very low bass which we will be incorporating in our quartet. We look forward to everyone meeting Josh and hearing him with our band.”
Check the King James Boys' performance schedule
online for a chance to see them when they are in you neck of the woods.
