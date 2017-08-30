Russell Moore back home after minor surgery

We just received this statement from Russell Moore, fearless leader and primary vocalist with IIIrd Tyme Out. It turns out that he had minor surgery scheduled on Monday to drain an abscess in his left elbow, which was then moved to the hospital with an unexpected overnight stay.

He’s fine, back at home, resting up from his ordeal, and straining at the bit to get back out with the band. But it won’t be this weekend, as the doctor wants to keep him close to home this next few days to check on the healing of his incision. Russell has no restriction in the movement of his left arm – other than letting the incision heal – and will be back to playing guitar soon.

Here’s his statement from this morning…

“Hey everybody! First of all, thank you for the prayers and support regarding this abscess on my left elbow. It is so appreciated. I was scheduled for an outpatient surgery on Monday at 3:30. But when I arrived, my doctor felt like, due to the size of the abscess, it would be best if they did the surgery in the hospital and kept me overnight. So, they performed the surgery and released me from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. However, the maintenance of my incision has to be doctor supervised over the next few days and unfortunately, that means that I’ve had to cancel our show this weekend in Illinois. I want to say a special thanks to Darrin and Brooke Aldridge for filling in for myself and IIIrd Tyme Out this weekend. We really appreciate them, as well as the Grascals and Lonesome River Band who helped us out last weekend. I also appreciate the promoters who have been so understanding. My plan is to do everything the doctor says, and to get back on the road just as quick as I can. Thanks again for your love and your prayers!”

That plan also includes being ready to roll again next week.

Rest up and heal up, Russell. We miss you on the road!