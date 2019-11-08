Run Run video from Cup O’Joe

Cup O’Joe, the talented sibling trio from Co. Armagh in Ireland, has a new single out today which takes their traditional folk and bluegrass sound in a different direction.

We’ve watched these artists grow and mature from teens into young adults, matching the rich musical traditions of their homeland with bluegrass sounds from the US, into a hybrid that is distinctive as its own thing. In particular, we’ve seen Tabitha Agnew develop into an engaging and empathetic vocalist – and a fine banjo player to boot. Accompanied by brothers Reuben on guitar, and Benjamin on bass, the Agnews make compelling music that is hard to peg, but very easy to listen to.

For Run Run, the Joes have brought in some additional musicians, including David Benedict on mandolin, Dave Molloy on guitar, Josh Clark on drums, and Eilidh Patterson on harmony vocals. It’s a lovely song from Tabitha about the escape response that one feels when you realize that you’re actually falling in love.

Run Run is available now wherever you stream or download music online. It will also be included on the next full album from Cup O’Joe, In The Parting, expected in January 2020.