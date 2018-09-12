Run A Little Faster drops for Eddie Sanders

Rural Rhythm Records has released a second single from bluegrass singer/songwriter Eddie Sanders, produced in collaboration with Engelhardt Music Group. It also appears on his latest project, Fast Train To Lonesome, released back in mid-August.

This new song was written by Sanders, with Tim and Dennis Crouch, in keeping with the velocity motif. Run A Little Faster is about a guy heading home to Tennessee with all due haste, so much so that you’ll need to quicken your pace if you want to keep up.

Supporting Eddie in the studio were Cody Kilby on guitar, Ronnie McCoury on mandolin, and Don McAfee on banjo, with Dennis Crouch on bass, and Tim Crouch on fiddle. It’s a snappy little number with a solid groove; easy to dance to.

Here’s a taste…

Run A Little Faster is available to radio programmers now via AirPlay Direct, and to consumers from all the popular download and streaming sites.