Roy Clark exhibit at the American Banjo Museum

The American Banjo Museum in Oklahoma City has announced the opening this week of America’s Super Picker – Roy Clark, their exhibit showcasing the career of the popular multi-instrumentalist and singer from Virginia. Many music fans in the US know Roy primarily from his time as a co-host of Hee Haw on television, but he had a successful performing career both before and after TV. He now lives in Oklahoma not far from the museum.

Consisting of photographs and artifacts from the personal collection of this recent inductee to the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame, the exhibit will officially open on Thursday, April 6. Starting at 5:00 p.m., Clark will hold a press conference at the museum, after which the ceremonial opening of the exhibit will commence. ABM officers will deliver brief remarks, as will Clark, before hosting a VIP Meet and Greet with members and special guests.

The museum boasts the world’s largest collection of banjos on public display, in over 21,000 square feet of displays, ranging from primitive instruments like the ones made by African slaves, through the Minstrel era banjos, up to the genre-defining banjos from the early 20th century up to the present day.

The Roy Clark exhibit is scheduled to be open through March of 2018. Visitors can tour the American Banjo Museum Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5:00 p.m. Admission is only $6 for adults, with discounts for seniors, military, and students. Children under 5 may attend at no charge.