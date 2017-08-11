Ronnie Reno live with Jesse McReynolds on 615 Hideaway

Late last month, mandolin masters Ronnie Reno and Jesse McReynolds sat down for a live streaming session for The 615 Hideaway, a video project of Rural Rhythm Records.

Ronnie leads Jesse through a discussion of his career and his music, and the guys pick a number of mandolin tunes over the course of this 43 minute video. Given McReynold’s importance in the history and development of bluegrass as part of the legendary Jim & Jesse duo with his late brother, and his own unique contribution to mandolin technique with his crosspicking style, this is something that bluegrass and mando fans will want to see.

More videos from 615 Hideaway can be seen on Facebook, including sessions with Emi Sunshine and Mac Wiseman. If you Like the page, you’ll be notified whenever new content is posted.