Ricky Skaggs on the Food Network this weekend

Ricky Skaggs, and his wife Sharon White, will be the featured guests this weekend on Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, airing several times this weekend on the Food Network.

The popular cooking show is hosted by Trisha Yearwood, who has known Ricky and Sharon for years in Nashville since the time they were all young country artists. Yearwood had a fine career of her own before marrying Garth Brooks, and now focuses her attention on television, and whipping up tasty meals for the show.

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen uses a format where Yearwood prepares a sumptuous meal for her guests, with them in the kitchen with her talking about food, music, and life in general. On the menu for this week’s show is Roasted Sweet Vidalia Pork Loin, Collard Cobbler, and Georgia Peach Cheesecake for dessert. For appetizers, they’ll make a Cherry and Boiled Peanut Bruschetta, and a new spin on the classic PB&J.

Ricky says that they had a blast doing the show.

“Trisha is one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. Getting to spend the afternoon just kicking back, laughing, and singing with her and my wife Sharon, and oh my goodness, eating her fabulous cooking was one of the best days I can ever remember! It was like going home to see family and as we do in the south, she sent home leftovers!”

A sentiment with which Sharon quickly concurs.

“I had a such a wonderful time doing Trisha’s Southern Kitchen. Trisha is just the best hostess, and the meal she made for Ricky and me was amazing! Then, to cap it off, we sat on the porch and sang together! The entire afternoon was so much fun!”

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen airs on the Food Network this Saturday, November 9, at 11:00 a.m. (CT)/12:00 p.m. (ET). It will re-air on Tuesday, November 12, at 11:00 a.m. (CT)/12:00 p.m. (ET). Food Network is included in most cable and satellite television packages.