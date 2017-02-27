Rhonda and the Rage demonstrate Shure MOTIV

Recently Rhonda Vincent & The Rage teamed up with the Nashville team for Shure to help them demonstrate their new MV88 stereo microphone.

It’s part of their MOTIV line of microphones designed specifically for use with iOS devices for home recording and video use. The four digital microphones cover a variety of audio applications, from live music to speech, along with an audio interface, to allow for both iOS and USB connectivity. All are priced to be accessible to home and hobby recordists.