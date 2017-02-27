Rhonda and the Rage demonstrate Shure MOTIV

Recently Rhonda Vincent & The Rage teamed up with the Nashville team for Shure to help them demonstrate their new MV88 stereo microphone.
It’s part of their MOTIV line of microphones designed specifically for use with iOS devices for home recording and video use. The four digital microphones cover a variety of audio applications, from live music to speech, along with an audio interface, to allow for both iOS and USB connectivity. All are priced to be accessible to home and hobby recordists.
The MV88 was used in this video to capture the entirety of the audio of Rhonda and her band. They set up at Nashville’s Soundcheck rehearsal facility, and shot the band with the MV88 connected directly to an iPad in a stationary mount. Shure’s Ryan Smith also had his iPhone 6 on a gimbal to grab additional footage.
No… it doesn’t sound as good as Rhonda’s album, but it sounds remarkably well for a $150 mic hooked up to an iPad.
Here’s the video, with Rhonda et al performing her 2005 hit, Kentucky Borderline, which she wrote with our own Terry Herd.
This MOTIV session with @RhondaVincent13 was recorded at @NashSoundCheck with an MV88 and iPhone 6! #MadeWithMOTIV https://t.co/vPyJNwDixA pic.twitter.com/qGrM5Fp4Js
— Shure (@shure) February 23, 2017
Visit Shure online for more information on the MOTIV line of products.