Rhonda and Becky pull out the ugly Christmas sweaters

Here’s a fun holiday diversion for this evening, if you’re in the mood.

Rhonda Vincent and Becky Buller will be hosting an Ugly Christmas Sweater contest from 7:00-8:00 p.m. (EST) on Facebook. Not only will these two bluegrass ladies show off their own collection of woven nightmares, they are inviting everyone to post pictures of their ugliest Christmas sweaters for a chance to win a prize.

To participate, just snap a photo of your sweaters – preferably wearing them – and post them on Rhonda’s official Facebook page. After an hour of watching along, Becky and Rhonda will choose their favorite, and the winner will receive some special Christmas prizes.

Buller and Vincent will be on Facebook live, commenting and discussing the various entries. It sounds like an cheerful way to share in some bluegrass Christmas jollity.

They will be live at 7:00 p.m., tonight, Thursday December 13.