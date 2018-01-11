Red Wine does the US in February

Posted on by John Lawless

With a number of US bluegrass artists touring in Europe over the winter, here’s one coming the other way.

Red Wine, Italy’s top bluegrass band, is headed to the States in February for just over a week of dates along the east coast. They are celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2018, and mandolinist Martino Coppo tells us that they are happy and excited to start the celebration with a short US tour.

Their sound blends both traditional and contemporary bluegrass, with a European flair. Look for them to perform material from their many recordings over the past four decades.

American fans can catch them at any of the following locations:

Joining Martino in the group are fellow founder, Silvio Ferretti on banjo, along with Lucas Bellotto on bass, and Marco Ferretti on guitar.

In addition to the dates, Martino shared a number of photos of the band through the years that long time fans are sure to enjoy.

  • Red Wine
  • Red Wine at Savona Fortezza Priamara circa 1982
  • Red Wine

Red Wine will continue their birthday celebration in May when they tour throughout Europe with Peter Rowan.

You can find out more about the band online.

