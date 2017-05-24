Ready For The Times To Get Better video from Lorraine Jordan

Lorraine Jordan has released a new video from her Country Grass series, an alternate track from her recent album of the same name.

The song is a bluegrass version of Ready For The Times To Get Better, a country hit for Crystal Gayle back in 1976. For Lorraine’s Country Grass CD, Crystal re-recorded it with Jordan and her Carolina Road band. This alternate track finds Lorraine taking the lead, giving this country classic a nice grassy feel.

Check their schedule online to see when Lorraine and the boys will be in your part of the woods.

