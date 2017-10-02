Ray Cardwell with the Ligon GT Middle School String Orchestra

Posted on by John Lawless

Bluegrass artist Ray Cardwell recently had the opportunity to collaborate with string students at the Ligon GT Middle School on an arrangement of The Whole World ‘Round, written by Mitch Jayne and Joe Stuart. Ray’s producer, Pat Flynn, arranged the piece and it was adapted for strings by Tina Sibley.

Ligon GT is a magnet school for gifted and talented students in Raleigh, NC, and Ray and his band, Tennessee Moon, visited the school on Friday (9/29) while he was in town to perform at the Wide Open Bluegrass StreetFest. Orchestra Director Ruth Johnsen led them through a performance of the song from Ray’s Tennessee Moon album, and it was captured on video.

You never know what will happen at World Of Bluegrass!

