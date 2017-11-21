Ramblin’ Man video from Mile Twelve

Hot on the heels of their new album release, and a whirlwind tour of Australia and New Zealand, Mile Twelve has posted a video of them covering one of the biggest country rock songs of the 1970s.

Ramblin’ Man was released in 1973 by The Allman Brothers, who had been known primarily as a blues band up until their 1972 album, Eat A Peach, on which second guitarist and vocalist Dickie Betts came more to the forefront of the group. The first single from their Brothers and Sisters LP, it reached #1 on the Cashbox chart, #2 on Billboard, and was a top ten hit in Canada. It seemed to be played constantly on the radio during the summer of ’73.

I caught Mile Twelve performing their version at World Of Bluegrass this year, and thoroughly enjoyed how they retained the flavor of the original on a song that came out when I was younger than they are now! They even captured most of the solo instrumental lines, and the interplay between the two lead guitars at the ending, though on banjo, fiddle, and mandolin.

Well done, lads and lasses! A tip of the cap to Sean Trischka as well, who shot the video.