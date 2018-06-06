Ramblin’ Blues from David Davis & the Warrior River Boys

Rounder Records has released a second music video for David Davis & The Warrior River Boys’ new Charlie Poole tribute album, Didn’t He Ramble.

This time it’s Ramblin’ Blues, captured in a decidedly retro vintage style.

Poole’s music is having something of a resurgence these days, with a festival in North Carolina dedicated to his memory, and a fine biography by Kinney Rorrer, Rambling Blues, back in print. He was always something of a rogue and a rambler during his brief life, dying from his alcohol excesses in 1931.

But he left behind a legacy of both songs and recorded output, and a unique banjo playing style only rarely copied in this day and age.

And now Davis and his loyal crew have created a full album of Charlie’ songs for the bluegrass audience to enjoy. Find out more online.