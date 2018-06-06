Free bluegrass shows in Simpsonville, KY

Posted on by John Lawless

Bluegrass lovers in north central Kentucky, or anyone passing through on I-64, have four free bluegrass shows coming your way this month.

The folks who run The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass have scheduled concerts with top bluegrass acts for each Thursday night in June. Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers will serve as hosts for these events, and perform a set following the invited guests.

The shows, called Bluegrass Summer Nights, start tomorrow, June 7, and run from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in their large indoor food court. There is no charge to attend.

The schedule for the month includes:

  • June 7 – Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys
  • June 14 – EmiSunshine and the Rain
  • June 21 – Whiskey Bent Valley Boys
  • June 28 – Nu Blu

Gary and the boys will be featuring music from their latest release, Vintage Country Revival, which finds them resurrecting songs from the hey day of traditional country music. It’s available for sale online, and is offered to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy