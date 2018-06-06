Free bluegrass shows in Simpsonville, KY

Bluegrass lovers in north central Kentucky, or anyone passing through on I-64, have four free bluegrass shows coming your way this month.

The folks who run The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass have scheduled concerts with top bluegrass acts for each Thursday night in June. Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers will serve as hosts for these events, and perform a set following the invited guests.

The shows, called Bluegrass Summer Nights, start tomorrow, June 7, and run from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in their large indoor food court. There is no charge to attend.

The schedule for the month includes:

June 7 – Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys

June 14 – EmiSunshine and the Rain

June 21 – Whiskey Bent Valley Boys

June 28 – Nu Blu

Gary and the boys will be featuring music from their latest release, Vintage Country Revival, which finds them resurrecting songs from the hey day of traditional country music. It’s available for sale online, and is offered to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.