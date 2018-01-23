Radio Bristol: Live Today from Joe’s Basement

Two of the top collectors and historians of early country and mountain music in the eastern US will be live together this afternoon on Radio Bristol.

Ivy Sheppard will make a trek to the home of Joe Bussard for a special live edition of her radio program, Born In The Mountain, in his basement. Joe is legendary for his extensive collection of old 78 rpm records, and he and Ivy will talk about his many treasures, and spin a few on the show starting at noon today (EST). In fact, they will be combining Ivy’s program, which typically airs in this time slot (noon to 2:00 p.m.) with Joe Bussard’s Country Classics, which would normally be broadcast on Tuesdays from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Radio Bristol.

So tune in from noon to 3:00 today and hear it all. If you live in the Bristol, VA area, you can catch it over the air at 100.1 FM, and listeners elsewhere can hear it via online streaming.

And just for today’s special live show, the station will set up a multi-camera video shoot in Joe’s basement that will be simulcast on Facebook live. They’ll even be taking live requests from Facebook viewers.

This will be a special program for fans of Appalachian music of the earliest vintage. Don’t miss it if you are one!