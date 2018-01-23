Saturday at Yee Haw Music Fest

Posted on by Bill Warren

The final day of Yee Haw Music Fest 2018 saw scheduled band Swinging Bridge with all members down with the flu. Greg Bird and Skeeter Creek Bluegrass filled in on short notice, and Alligator Alley followed. Alligator Alley is a south Florida family band that plays a lot in the greater Florida area. The Darrell Webb Band was up next. Darrell has a long resume playing with top bands, until he finally started his own.

David Adkins leads the “Cruise Band” for Ernie Evans that includes Ernie, Isaac Taylor, and Mitchell Brown. Dave gives a high energy show that always leaves his audience wanting more. Country legend, T. Graham Brown closed the Yee Haw show. T. Graham has won many awards in his storied career.

Evans Media Source’s next festival is the Florida Bluegrass Classic in Brooksville, Florida from February 20-25.

  • Greg Bird at the 2018 Yee Haw Music Fest - photo © Bill Warren
  • Skeeter Creek Bluegrass at the 2018 Yee Haw Music Fest - photo © Bill Warren
  • Skeeter Creek Bluegrass at the 2018 Yee Haw Music Fest - photo © Bill Warren
  • Alligator Alley at the 2018 Yee Haw Music Fest - photo © Bill Warren
  • Alligator Alley at the 2018 Yee Haw Music Fest - photo © Bill Warren
  • Darrell Webb Band at the 2018 Yee Haw Music Fest - photo © Bill Warren
  • Darrell Webb Band at the 2018 Yee Haw Music Fest - photo © Bill Warren
  • Dave Adkins at the 2018 Yee Haw Music Fest - photo © Bill Warren
  • Dave Adkins at the 2018 Yee Haw Music Fest - photo © Bill Warren
  • Alligator Alley at the 2018 Yee Haw Music Fest - photo © Bill Warren
  • Another award given at the 2018 Yee Haw Music Fest - photo © Bill Warren
  • Another award given at the 2018 Yee Haw Music Fest - photo © Bill Warren
  • Another award given at the 2018 Yee Haw Music Fest - photo © Bill Warren
  • Bill Warren receives an award at the 2018 Yee Haw Music Fest - photo © Bill Warren
  • Jo Beth Bird receives an award at the 2018 Yee Haw Music Fest - photo © Bill Warren
  • Ted Lehmann receives an award at the 2018 Yee Haw Music Fest - photo © Bill Warren
  • T Graham Brown at the 2018 Yee Haw Music Fest - photo © Bill Warren
  • T Graham Brown at the 2018 Yee Haw Music Fest - photo © Bill Warren
  • T Graham Brown at the 2018 Yee Haw Music Fest - photo © Bill Warren
  • T Graham Brown at the 2018 Yee Haw Music Fest - photo © Bill Warren

