Put My Mind At Ease from Higher Ground Bluegrass

Here’s another Veteran’s Day song, courtesy of Higher Ground Bluegrass from New Mexico.

Titled Put My Mind At Ease, the song was written about returning vets who suffer with PTSD by Duke Weddington, Felix Rodriguez, Jose Antonio Ponce and Dan Johnsen. They put it together during a NM Music Awards Therapeutic Songwriting Workshop for Veterans on May 20, 2018. It brought together vets and songwriters to discuss and engage on topics of mutual concern.

The video was shot and produced by Thom Eberhardt.

The band asks that anyone moved by the song would please consider a donation to veterans agencies that assist those with PTSD. You can learn more about the disorder online.