Darin and Brooke Aldridge ink Rounder Records deal

The accolades, awards and good news keep piling up for the sweethearts of bluegrass, Darin and Brooke Aldridge.

Rounder Records announced today that it signed a deal with the award-winning husband and wife duo, who will release their first project for the label next year. The signing comes on the heels of Brooke winning IBMA’s female vocalist of the year trophy in 2017 and 2018, Darin being named IBMA’s mentor of the year in 2017, and their recordings resulting in a string of chart-topping songs.

Darin and Brooke were already among the best young acts on the bluegrass circuit, and with this signing and the decision by Flatt Lonesome to take a break, they seem poised to wear the crown by themselves.

“Darrin and Brooke are two of the most gifted and hard-working young artists in bluegrass,” Rounder co-founder Ken Irwin said in announcing the deal. “Their soaring vocals and extraordinarily beautiful harmonies really make them stand out. After being fans for years, we’re excited to have the opportunity to work with them.”

The performers, who have made 10 appearances on the Grand Ole Opry in the last year, were just as excited to share the news.

“As artists, there aren’t adequate words to describe the feeling when you realize you get to be a part of a label that has done such extraordinary things with the music industry for so many years, and still continues to do them today,” said Darin, a former member of the Country Gentlemen.

Added Brooke, “To look at the history and notable roster of artists on Rounder Records is simply amazing.”

It won’t surprise me if a few years down the road, some other artists will say the same thing, including Darin & Brooke Aldridge on the list of luminaries in whose footsteps are are proud and honored to follow. They’re THAT good.