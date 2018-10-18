Put 2 and 2 Together video from Smith Sisters Bluegrass

Kelli Lewis and Wendi Kilman perform as Smith Sisters Bluegrass in southern California. The girls have been singing together all their lives, but took a stab at doing it professionally starting in 2016 at the urging of their father, Fred Smith. A debut recording not long after generated media attention for them in and around Los Angeles and Orange County, and once the bluegrass bug takes a bite, you can never go back.

They sing songs they write about their family and friends, and a sophomore album is available now with songs that tell about their dear Mother. Momma is a five-song EP that seeks to share their love for the woman who raised them, in the form of a number of stories about the Smith family’s lives together.

A music video has been released for one of the tracks, called Put 2 and 2 Together. In the song, Kelli sings about their neighbor, Priscilla Presley, who shopped at their mom’s store, and it was several visits before mom recognized her as the wife of the King!

The girls are supported on the album by David Burns on banjo and guitar, Tom Corbett and Timothy Lewis on mandolin, Michael Kelly on fiddle, and Paul Loranger and David Williams on bass.

Momma is available wherever you stream or download music, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.