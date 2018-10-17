Mark Giejda passes

Bluegrass Today expresses our grief on the passing of Mark Giejda, husband of bluegrass artist and valued client, Cindy G.

Many folks noted Cindy’s absence during the recent World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh last month, especially with her new Moonshiner’s Daughter album just released. Mark was taken ill suddenly and died September 27. He was 58 years of age, and was memorialized with a funeral service for family and friends on October 6 in Redwood, PA.

Together Mark and Cindy owned and operated Giejda Landscape Contractors and Deer Haven Nursery in Farmingdale, NJ.

Cindy credits her late husband for his tireless support of her music career, especially during the recent recording of her new album, which was released just one week before his passing.

Deepest condolences to Cindy, and rest in peace, Mark.

