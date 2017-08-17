People all across the United States and other parts of the world are preparing to celebrate the upcoming solar eclipse in a variety of ways: viewing parties, festivals, 5Ks, camping, and more. For those of you who prefer a little banjo with your eclipse, the folks in Gallatin, TN have planned what should be a fun event for bluegrass musicians and fans, the Pre-Eclipse Bluegrass Street Jam.

Gallatin, which is located slightly northeast of Nashville, is in the path of totality for the eclipse, which means that anyone in the area on the afternoon of August 21 will be able to see a total eclipse, in which the moon completely covers the sun for several minutes. As such, the city is expecting an influx of visitors beginning this weekend. What better way is there to welcome people to your town than with bluegrass music?

The event will kick off at about 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, with five stages and several additional open mic areas set up throughout the downtown area. While several regional and national groups are scheduled to play on the stages throughout the evening, individual musicians, jammers, and local groups are welcomed to perform on the sidewalks, in shops, and on the stages when they’re not in use. One stage in particular, located at the center of the town square and known as “Sam’s Picker’s Stage,” is specifically designated as a jam area for pickers to simply show up and join in on all their favorite bluegrass standards.

The Pre-Eclipse Bluegrass Street Jam is not necessarily a festival, in that the downtown streets will be still be open to traffic and food vendors will not be present. Instead, a number of restaurants and coffee shops in the downtown area will be extending their hours and welcoming pickers inside.

For more information, or to request a performance time on one of the stages, contact the Gallatin mayor’s office at 615-451-5961.