Prayin’ For A Cold Day from Tommy Buller

Since country music has essentially turned its back on, well… country music, there are more and more artists who are too country for country radio looking to the bluegrass market. One great example is The Malpass Brothers, whose honky tonk country sound would never hit today’s airwaves, but have become a very popular attraction at bluegrass festivals around the country.

Another is Caleb Daughtery, who came up as a grasser, tried his hand at commercial country, and is now among the hottest new acts on the bluegrass circuit. And we have yet another in Tommy Buller, who has been on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart this past two weeks, moving up with his first single, Prayin’ For A Cold Day. Buller grew up in a family bluegrass band in Nebraska, and moved to Nashville where he has been a honky tonk hero on lower Broadway this past couple of years. A new album is in the works for RBR Entertainment that accents his bluegrass side, along with his band, Just Plain Trouble.

The new single clearly mixes these musical roots, with Tommy’s agile, country-tinged vocals out front.

Here’s a taste…

Sounds like a hit to me!

Prayin’ For A Cold Day is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.