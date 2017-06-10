Prayers sought for Tony Williams

We just heard from Josh Williams, bluegrass guitar and vocal powerhouse, and member of Rhonda Vincent & The Rage. His dad, Tony Williams, life-long friend to bluegrass music, is hospitalized now and in need or miraculous intervention to remain with us here on earth.

Tony had gone into surgery on June 5 to repair a bowel obstruction, and the doctors successfully removed several feet of dead and damaged intestine. It initially appeared that all had gone well, but shortly afterwards, sepsis was discovered, and Tony suffered multi-organ failure. At this point, he has zero kidney function and his liver is not working properly.

For the past week Tony has been in the hospital, undergoing dialysis and being carefully monitored. Doctors fear that he may have also suffered a heart attack during this time.

Josh has asked that all of Tony’s many friends in bluegrass consider sending up a prayer for his dad, who not only carried Josh all around the bluegrass world when he was a young boy, but also worked in the bluegrass world in several different capacities over the past twenty years. For a time, Tony manufactured high quality, low weight extruded plastic instrument cases for the acoustic market. He has also been involved in booking bluegrass entertainment into smaller venues for much of his life.

The family is with Tony now at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, KY.

If you are of the praying kind, please remember Tony in your intentions.