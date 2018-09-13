Polly Vaughn video from Blackberry Blossom Farm

Blackberry Blossom Farm, also known as The Skillman Family, have released a music video from their latest CD, Mama’s Apron Strings.

The band features three California sisters on mandolin, fiddle, and guitar, with dad on bass. With all the girls still in school, the group only tours during the summer months, with the two oldest, Madison and Maria, studying at Bob Jones University in South Carolina. The youngest, Macy Jae, just started 8th grade back home.

Madison produced the album with her mom, Angie, and skipped a semester at school in order to arrange the music, schedule the studio time, and see to the graphics and art for the cover.

The music video is for one written by the Skillmans. Madison tells us that Polly Vaughn started as a challenge from Mom.

“We knew we needed an original song. Mom said, ‘Compose a melody in the key of D minor as a start.’ I did.”

Angie continues the story of how the song was composed.

“The house was quiet the night I first listened to Madison’s melodic verse. I immediately pictured a woman holding and consoling a young child. In my mind’s eye, I couldn’t see the mother’s face, only the little girl’s red curls cascading over her mother’s shoulder. As the mother walked back and forth in the kitchen and rocked the little girl, she sang a lullaby. I thought to myself, ‘Why would the mother console the child?’ It came to me that there was a frightening storm outside. This would be the theme of our song— a mother consoling her child through the storms of life. Madison and I passed the song back and forth and the song slowly transformed into a bluegrass lullaby in the key of D. Writing the bridge proved to be the most difficult for me lyrically but came easily for Madison writing the music.”

Madison and Maria trade verses through the song, a modern day murder ballad.

Mama’s Apron Strings is available from CD Baby.