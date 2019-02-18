Photos from the MidWinter Bluegrass Festival

Posted on by John Lawless

Po’ Ramblin’ Boys lean into one at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival – photo by Kevin Slick

Another big early festival this past weekend was in Colorado, the 34th annual MidWinter Bluegrass Festival in Denver, hosted from its inception by Ken Seaman and The Bluegrass Patriots.

Like so many others of its kind, the event was launched in 1986 as a chance for the bluegrass community to get out and enjoy some music – and some jamming – while the winter snows are still on the ground.

Kevin Slick, President of the Colorado Bluegrass Music Society, sent along some photos from the festival, along with this brief report of the annual awards bestowed by the Society during the weekend’s festivities.

The Colorado Bluegrass Music Society held their annual awards show at the MidWinter Bluegrass Festival in Denver, Colorado on Saturday February 16th. The Society was founded in 1972 when Bill Monroe was playing in Boulder, CO and met with local bluegrass fans and musicians with an idea to start a festival in the Rocky Mountain state where he could play on trips across the country.

This year CBMS inducted original member Conway Gandy into the Hall of Honor (posthumously) with current board member, and original founder, Gene Milligan sharing stories about the early days of the Society, including tales of the Father of Bluegrass staying at his house whenever he traveled to Colorado. Eric Thorin, well known bass player and teacher was inducted this weekend as well, but was out of town on another gig so board members shared stories of his work in building the local bluegrass community.

Long time editor of the CBMS Newsletter, Garian Vigil joined the Hall of Honor, a perfect example of the people who often work out of the spotlight but are essential to the long term vibrancy and health of any musical community. Kit Simon, well known guitar picker and owner of the Olde Town Picking Parlour was honored for his years of helping musicians find that perfect instrument, as well as opening the store to workshops and concerts.

The awards show ended with a jam featuring the Bluegrass and Old Time faculty of the University of Northern Colorado, members of the CBMS Board of Directors, The Blue Canyon Boys, Lonesome Days, and Masontown – a real Colorado Bluegrass celebration. 

  • Mile Twelve at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Laura Orshaw with Po' Ramblin Boys at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Mike Mitchell Band at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Po' Ramblin Boys at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival - photo by Kevin Slick
  • John Cowan with Darin & Brooke Aldridge at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Bronwyn Keith-Hynes with Mile Twelve at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Evan Murphy and Nate Sabat with Mile Twelve at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival - photo by Kevin Slick
  • John Cowan with Darin & Brooke Aldridge at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Po' Ramblin Boys at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Po' Ramblin Boys at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Gene Milligan speaks during the CBMS Hall of Honor at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival
  • Kevin Slick speaks during the CBMS Hall of Honor at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival
  • Kit Simon is inducted into the CBMS Hall of Honor at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Garian Vigil joins the CBMS Hall of Honor at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Awards show finale at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Jamming in the lobby at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Jamming in the lobby at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Jamming in the lobby at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Kevin Slick, Mike Mitchell, and Greg Blake join the jamming in the lobby at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival - photo by Kevin Slick
  • B.B. Bowness with Mile Twelve at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival - photo by Kevin Slick
  • C.J. Lewandowski with Po' Ramblin' Boys at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Mike Mitchell Band at the 2019 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival - photo by Kevin Slick

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today