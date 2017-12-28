Pert Near Sandstone to be featured in Ishmael

The Jungle Theater in Minneapolis, MN will start a run in January of Ishmael, a dramatic stage adaption of Moby Dick written and directed by Leo Geter.

The production features a single actor, Jack Weston, in the title role, along with three musicians who perform during the show. Two of those three will be members of the Twin Cities own Pert Near Sandstone, Nate Sipe and Kevin Kniebel. Nate will play fiddle and Kevin banjo, along with Jim Parker on mandolin and guitar. All three will sing during the show.

It is set to run from January 13 through February 4, with a preview on January 11 and media night on the 12th. Ticket details can be found online.

This video trailer offers a look at how the production is staged, taken from a previous run at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center in Big Sky, MT.

In addition to Geter at the helm, the show is staged by Bill Healey (Lighting Design), Sarah Bahr (Set & Costume Design), Sean Healey (Sound Design), and John Novak (Stage Manager).