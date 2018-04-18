Paul and Peter Walked video from Echo Valley

We’ve talked many times about the uniquely bluegrass phenomenon of the family band. Our music is rife with this sort of group, composed of multiple siblings, sometimes with parents as well, who perform together on stage. You need a decent-sized brood to pull it off effectively, but it can be a marvelous activity for children to learn and grow together within a defined discipline such as bluegrass.

Echo Valley is one such group, comprised of the 7 Andersons kids from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania. Raised together on their family farm, the six girls and one boy have been learning bluegrass instruments since they were old enough to hold one.

Now they have two albums of their music, and play shows regularly near their home. They have just released a video for one of the tracks on their latest release, Rise and Shine, featuring the four oldest girls: Elizabeth on guitar, Emily on fiddle, Isabelle on mandolin, and Emmaline on bass.

It’s the Gospel classic Paul and Peter Walked, and their version shows an allegiance to Claire Lynch’s 1998 arrangement.

They also created this video with a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of the new album.

Well done, ladies… and young gentleman!

Rise and Shine is available from the band’s web site, and all the popular online destinations.