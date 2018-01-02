Patrick McAvinue’s Tune of the Day on Facebook

This is the time for New Year’s resolutions, and a great many of us take the occasion of the new year to make pledges or promises to ourselves, our families, or our friends. Some are vague in the “lose weight” or “work out more” sort of resolution, while others are more specific and possibly life changing, of the “quit smoking” or “call my mom every day” variety.

For Patrick McAvinue, fiddler with Dailey & Vincent, it’s even more specific yet. He has pledged to record and post a fiddle tune video each day of the year on Facebook.

His first effort went up earlier today, a rendition of Minnie, Put the Kettle On, accompanied by step dancing from Mark Schatz. He invites everyone to enjoy the tunes, using the hashtag #patandhisfiddle2018.

“Each day of 2018, I’m going to post a tune! I’ll try to not repeat myself. Follow my travels and let’s see how far we can go.”

Here’s offering #1…