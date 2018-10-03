Paper Rosie from Nick Chandler and Delivered

Poor Mountain Records has released a new single from Nick Chandler & Delivered, a second from their debut album with the label, Groceries, Gas & Used Cars.

This time, it’s a grassified country song, a two step that was a hit for Gene Watson in 1977. Paper Rosie was written and recorded initially by Canadian country singer, Dallas Harms. It got a little bit of traction up north, but nothing like what Watson’s version did a few years later.

Chandler and the boys give it the same heartfelt reading, but in a bluegrass setting that nicely captures the somber story of an elderly woman who sold paper roses on the street. It will evoke memories in those of us old enough to remember it from the ’70s, as well as new listeners encountering it for the first time.

Delivered is Nick Chandler on mandolin and lead vocals, Bo Bullman on guitar, Matthew Norton on bass, and Seth Rhinehart on banjo. They have been playing together since 2005 in Western North Carolina, and are making a mark on the national scene since signing with Poor Mountain Records last year.

Radio programmers can get the single now from AirPlay Direct. Fans can find it at all the popular download and streaming sites.