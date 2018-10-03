Josh Woods returns to Kim Robins & 40 Years Late

Kim Robins is proud to announce the return of banjo picker Josh Woods to her touring band, 40 Years Late. Josh had been her original banjo man when the band was formed back in 2013, but day job commitments made it impractical for him to stay out on the road with the group, and the Indianapolis native stepped aside in 2014.

But things have apparently changed, as Woods is back and rarin’ to go.

“I am very excited to be a part of Kim Robins and 40 Years Late once again. I am proud of Kim and I look forward to the future of the band as we grow and learn new material.”

Robins will be taking the band into the studio shortly to begin work on a new album for Pinecastle Records.

Joining her as 40 Years Late are Kyle Estep on guitar, Chris Martin on bass, DeWayne Duffey on mandolin, and Woods on banjo. All four guys assist Kim with harmony vocals.

Look for more details on that next project sometime next year.