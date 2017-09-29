Osborne Brothers reunion video from the 2017 IBMA Awards Show

Thanks to Bryan Haywood for this clip of The Osborne Brothers reunion last night during the 2017 International Bluegrass Music Awards, which we suspect he captured from the live stream on Facebook. It was first time Sonny and Bobby have appeared together on stage in many years, and one of the few since Sonny retired in 2005.

The reunion was inspired by the 50th anniversary of their recording of Rocky Top, which has now escaped into the popular culture.

Their voices may not be as strong as they were five decades ago, but for long time Osborne fans, it warms the heart to see and hear the brothers together again. Assistance was provided by a who’s who of bluegrass illuminati, including Alison Brown, Rob Ickes, Ricky Skaggs, Sierra Hull, Doyle Lawson, Michael Cleveland, Bobby Hicks, Tim O’Brien, and Becky Buller.

Long live Rocky Top, The Osborne Brothers, and bluegrass music!