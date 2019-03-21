Open Mic night at the Sertoma Youth Ranch

Wednesday at any Evans Media Source festival kicks with a potluck supper. Early arrivals at the Spring Sertoma Bluegrass Festival ate well! Wednesday is also an evening of open mic called In The Spotlight with Rodney Parker.

The first band up was the EMS (Evans Media Source) Band. Promoter Ernie Evans entertained with some of his bluegrass friends and festival attendees. The band backed up several special guests who each sang a few tunes. Justin Mason put a band together and they called themselves the Sertoma Ramblers. Ernie Evans also put together a band. I named them Ernie Evans and the Sertoma Scramblers.

The evening closed out with a set of classic country music. It ran the gamut from Hank Sr. to Gene Watson to George Jones to Merle Haggard.

Thursday promises to be a fun day with Rebekah Long, Donna Ulisse, and the Grascals.

Support your local music venues!