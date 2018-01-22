On this day …..

On January 22, 1938, Bill Emerson was born in Washington D.C., from where he went on to be one of the most important banjo players in bluegrass music history.

William Hundley “Bill” Emerson, Jr. was influenced towards becoming a musician by his listening to country and bluegrass music records. He began by playing the guitar, but when introduced to bluegrass music he was captivated by the sound of the banjo.

As a 15-year-old, he traded his electric guitar and purchased an inexpensive Belltone banjo; he credits John Duffey with showing him some basic rolls and chords. Afterwards, a local banjo player, Smitty Irvin, who later played banjo with Bill Harrell, helped him the most. Although impressed by Earl Scruggs, Don Reno and Ralph Stanley, it was Don Stover – on television – and Bill Blackburn – at his personal appearances – providing opportunities for Emerson to learn further.

After playing the banjo for just three months Emerson won first prize playing Lonesome Pine Breakdown at a competition at Luke Gordon’s Solver Creek Ranch (near Paris, Virginia).

His first professional job was with Uncle Bob & the Blue Ridge Partners, who Emerson heard on WINX, Rockville, Maryland. Emerson went to the radio station and impressed Uncle Bob sufficiently that he was asked to join his band.

Subsequently, he had a stint with Roy and Curly Irvin, playing in small clubs like the Pine Tavern in Washington D.C..

That arrangement didn’t last long as in a few months Emerson moved to play with Buzz Busby and the Bayou Boys. While with Busby, Emerson recorded Lost, Lonesome Wind, Me and The Jukebox, and Going Home, among other songs.

Shortly afterwards Busby was involved in an automobile accident, though, fortunately for Emerson, he was not in the vehicle at the time.

At the time, Busby had a regular booking at the Admiral Grill in Bailey’s Crossroads, northern Virginia. So, to keep the date, Emerson and a fellow Bayou Boy, Charlie Waller, put together a band; which by July 1957 became the ground-breaking Country Gentlemen.

At about this same time Emerson first played banjo with Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys; that occasion being at New River Ranch, Rising Sun in Maryland. He went on to play with Monroe “from time to time,” to quote Emerson in an interview with Joe Ross (for Bluegrass Unlimited magazine). One other occasion was in March 1971 at the Bluegrass Jamboree at the Virginia Theatre, Alexandria, Virginia, one of the first of such indoor events.

Emerson recorded a few singles with the Country Gentlemen; one for the Dixie label, Going to The Races b/w Heavenward Bound (released in 1957); and two for Starday, Dixie (Look Away) b/w Backwoods Blues, and High Lonesome / Hey, Little Girl. Backwoods Blues was paired with It’s the Blues for another single.

However, this spell with the Country Gentlemen didn’t last long, as by the fall of 1958 he had left the band and started playing with the Stoneman family. This set the tone for a chequered period during the following decade.

By 1960 he was playing with Bill Harrell; then early in 1961 he joined Jimmy Martin and the Sunny Mountain Boys with whom he gained recognition as a touring musician, and played on the first of a series of recordings for Decca Records: for the LP This World Is Not My Home, released in 1963; in the same year two songs – Please Keep Remembering and Love’s Chance Again – that Emerson recorded with the Yates brothers (Wayne and Bill) were released as a Kash single; during the following year he joined Red Allen & the Kentuckians, with whom Emerson recorded 12 tracks for the LP The Solid Bluegrass Sound Of The Kentuckians (released on the Melodion label); before moving on to re-join Jimmy Martin, recording tracks for the LPs Mr Good and Country (1966) and Big & Country Instrumentals (1967).

Early in 1967 he cut a selection of fiddle and banjo duets with Scotty Stoneman (Fiddle and Banjo Blue Grass) released on the obscure Arion label.

In 1968 Emerson joined forces with guitarist Cliff Waldron using the stage name Emerson & Waldron and the Lee Highway Boys (later New Shades of Grass). They recorded three albums for Rebel Records; New Shades of Grass (SLP-1485, released in 1968), Bluegrass Country (SLP-1489, 1969) and Emerson and Waldron Invite You to Bluegrass Session (SLP-1493, August 1970). Perhaps the most-enduring highlight of the partnership with Cliff Waldron was their recording of Fox on The Run, the Manfred Mann pop song that he heard on his car radio and that he re-arranged for the duo. Their recording of the song – on the LP Bluegrass Country – made it an essential part of the bluegrass music canon for many years.

During the very early part of that decade Emerson, with a random group of other musicians dubbed the Virginia Mountaineers – Buzz Busby, Red Allen, Bill Harrell Frank Wakefield and Tom Morgan – recorded about 25 instrumentals that were released on a few budget LPs.

Some 12 years after leaving them Emerson re-joined the Country Gentlemen, replacing Eddie Adcock. During this period with the band Emerson worked the recordings for the LPs Sound Off (Rebel, released in 1971) and The Country Gentlemen (Vanguard, 1973).

However, that link-up with the Country Gentlemen was abruptly terminated as in February 1972 in a frightful incident outside the Red Fox Inn in Bethesda, Maryland, Emerson was the victim of a drive-by shooting, suffering a wound to his right forearm.