Old Favorites – new from The Murphy Method

Old Favorites is the latest release from The Murphy Method, which finds Casey Henry teaching you how to play a half dozen familiar songs on the banjo.

The Murphy Method is a system of teaching by watching and memorizing, designed and facilitated specifically to avoid the use of printed music. As their company motto puts it, “Can’t learn from tablature? You’re not alone!”

All of their DVDs have instructors carefully repeating the elements of a song or solo, at a slow speed, so that you can see and hear it before you try to play it. Students who had experienced difficulty learning from sheet music or tablature report tremendous success using this method, on banjo, guitar, mandolin, or fiddle.

On Old Favorites, Casey demonstrates simple melody breaks on banjo, both to allow you to add them to you jamming repertoire, and to show how easily a basic melody can turn into a solo by adding rolls and familiar licks you already know. Pieces progress in difficulty throughout the video, but you should be ready for the last few by the time you work through the first ones.

Songs taught include:

You Are My Sunshine

Rocky Road Blues (Boogie-Woogie) in G

Rocky Road Blues (Boogie-Woogie) in C

Uncloudy Day

Wildwood Flower (in G)

Love Come Home

Here is a trailer from the full lesson.

You can order the full DVD online for $29.95. A downloaded version of Old Favorites will be available soon.