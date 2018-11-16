Nefesh Mountain live on DittyTV

Memphis-based DittyTV will be featuring a live concert with Nefesh Mountain over the next few days on their streaming channel. The network focuses on live music and interviews with Americana and roots artists of every kind, and can be accessed by any smart TV or ones hooked up to a streaming device like Roku, Apple TV, Fire, etc. Music lovers can also watch live online from their computers, phones, or tablets.

DittyTV was started four years ago by husband-and wife co-founders, Amy and Ronnie Wright, who launched the company without any sort of partners or major investors. Their backgrounds were in music and software development and implementation, so the idea seemed a natural to the couple while they were living in the DC area. Amy’s hometown of Memphis seemed a great location to give it a go with its rich history of music and culture, so they moved to Tennessee and bought an old building to house the firm.

The Wrights lived upstairs, and converted the main floor to a studio where they can host a small audience, with a fully-equipped production facility on site as well. It has taken them some time to ensure that they can produce not only quality content, but also make it compatible with all the ways people consume television at home these days.

So they catch touring acts as they pass through Memphis to record for their flagship program, Concert Series, which airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. (eastern). The Sunday shows are premieres, with a rebroadcast the next morning at 9:00 a.m., and Wednesdays are encore presentations. Performers cover a wide range of the roots world, with bluegrass being represented on recent shows by Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Dom Flemons, and Kittle & Co. The producers welcome any artists who will be in or near their area to contact them about doing a set for a future broadcast. All of the media from the program is given to the artists to do wish as they will.

Nefesh Mountain has made quite a name for themselves in the bluegrass world since taking their mix of string music based on Jewish liturgical and worship themes on the road. Based in New Jersey, they had been treating audiences at synagogues and community centers in and around New York City to their delightful sound for some time, and are now sharing it more widely throughout the US and Canada. Principals Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg, also husband and wife, weren’t sure how the general public would react to bluegrass and old time music with a Jewish vibe, sometimes sung in Hebrew, but the repose has been overwhelming everywhere they go.

Their appearance on Concert Series debuts this Sunday. You can get a taste in this trailer…

Visit DittyTV online to learn more about their programming. The channel streams live 24/7, with a 12 hour schedule that repeats each day. Free apps are available for all the popular streaming systems.