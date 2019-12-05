Oh Darlin’ drops for Dale Ann Bradley and Tina Adair

Since the advent of supergroup Sister Sadie, bluegrass fans have gotten accustomed to hearing two of our music’s most powerful female vocalists, Dale Ann Bradley and Tina Adair, singing together on a regular basis. The two harmonize beautifully together, and discovered last year that they enjoyed singing duets as a team.

As Tina tells it…

“Last year Dale Ann and I did a Christmas duet called An Old Christmas Card, and we had a lot of fun doing that. So much that we decided to go in the studio and record a whole album of duets.”

And now that project is completed, with Pinecastle Records eyeing it for an early 2020 release. Today they have dropped a debut single, the ladies’ cover of Oh Darlin’, a grassed up remake of the country hit by the O’Kanes from 1986.

Dale Ann says that they especially wanted to reach back for material from an earlier age.

“These are old songs, most of them are from the ’40s, ’50s and the early ’60s, one from the ’80s, and one that you’ve not heard before. We grew up with these songs, and our parents grew up with these songs.”

Here’s a sample from the single, which they do in a tight, medium-tempo, mash-grass style.

Oh Darlin’ is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.