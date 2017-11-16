Nu-Blu Facebook listening party Friday night

Nu-Blu has a unique way of introducing their brand new Christmas EP, Shine, from Voxhall Records. They will be hosting a Facebook Live listening party Friday night (11/17) at 7:00 p.m. (EST).

The bluegrass quartet from North Carolina features husband-and-wife Daniel and Carolyn Routh, on guitar and bass respectively, with TJ Honaker on banjo and Justin Harrison on fiddle and mandolin. As a group they walk the line between traditional and progressive bluegrass, landing at different times on both sides of the divide.

For Shine, however, they have assembled four familiar Christmas favorites for acoustic treatments, plus a new song by Kristy Jackson and Megan Conner serving as the title track. It presents an interesting perspective on the birth of Jesus, telling it from the standpoint of the Christmas star that guided the Magi to Bethlehem.

Full track listing includes:

Shine Santa Claus Is Coming To Town What Child Is This Jingle Bells Mary Did You Know

Carolyn says creating this record is making the holidays into an additional treat for them in 2017.

“Christmas is our favorite time of the year! This year is extra special because we have the opportunity to share a few of our favorite Christmas songs, both sacred and secular on our first ever Christmas CD. Recording this project was an exciting, unique, and very emotional experience. The birth of our Savior is not only a time for quiet reflection, but also for great joy and celebration. That’s what we have strived to convey for this wonderful season.”

Shine is available for download purchase now from iTunes and Amazon, and you can check out the full project tomorrow night on the Nu-Blu Facebook page. They’ll stream the whole album right there and then, so you can see whether it’s one you want to add to your holiday collection.