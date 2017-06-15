Nominees sought for IBMA Board of Directors

The International Bluegrass Music Association is looking for nominees to fill three seats on their Board of Directors for 3 year terms beginning this September. This is to fill the spots being vacated by current members completing their terms.

New directors will be chosen in three membership categories:

Artists, Composers & Music Publishers

Print, Media & Education (includes Journalists, Electronic Media, Educators and Photographers)

Broadcast Media (includes Radio Broadcasters, Webcasters and Television)

Any professional (voting) member of IBMA may nominate themself or someone else to be considered, using the nomination form online. Both the nominating member and the nominees to be considered must be current members of the IBMA, and in the voting category for which they wish to be considered.

Nominations will be accepted through July 1. Completed applications can be mailed to the IBMA at…

Stephen Mougin

IBMA Nominating Committee Chair

PO Box 160414

Nashville, TN 37216

…or delivered by email.

Ideally, at least two nominees will be found to compete for each board seat. The successful candidates will be required to attend two board meetings each year, one each in Nashville and Raleigh, and be available for telephone conferences and meetings as needed.

If you would like to take part in the leadership of our industry trade group, or know someone else who might have a valuable contribution to make, please consider the nomination process for the IBMA Board of Directors.