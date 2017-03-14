Nightflyer to Wilson Pickins

Melanie Wilson with Wilson Pickins Promotions continues to snap up unaffiliated bluegrass bands across the US. She must be doing something right!

The latest to join her growing roster of talent is southern Ohio’s Nightflyer, who have been performing and recording together since 2012. They play an aggressive style of contemporary bluegrass with some acoustic country and Gospel in the mix. To date, they have a pair of albums to their credit, a self-titled debut and Rail River & Road from 2015.

Nightflyer consists of Richard Propps on guitar and lead vocals, with Rick Hayes on mandolin, Ronnie Stewart on banjo, Tony Kakaris on bass, and Tim Jackson on reso-guitar.

Here’s another look at their video for Old River, from the Rail River & Road CD. The guys do an extra lonesome version of this Hazel Dickens classic.

They join more than a dozen other fine bluegrass acts represented by Wilson Pickins, all of whom can be seen online.