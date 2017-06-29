Nick DiSebastian transcriptions to MTSU Center For Popular Music

Bluegrass and jazz musician Nick DiSebastian, who has been recognized as one of the top transcribers in our music, has announced that he is donating his catalog to the Center For Popular Music at Middle Tennessee State University for archival and preservation.

Many bluegrass fans know Nick from his time as bass player with Three Tall Pines, based in the northeast, or as bass man with Town Mountain. His custom transcription service, Built To Last Music Notes, has unlocked the music of top bluegrass pickers to students and serious aficionados for several years. Nick has also published two books of transcriptions for prominent mandolinists, Jesse Brock and Adam Steffey.

All of these transcriptions are being donated to the Center, which houses more than a million items already, along with ones Nick has done for his own edification. Their expansive collection includes just about everything imaginable that pertains to American vernacular music, encompassing sheet music, audio recordings, scholarly books and music magazines, plus a number of databases on music sales and marketing.

At the Center For Popular Music, under the direction of Greg Reish, the transcriptions will be available to students at MTSU, and to visiting scholars. Nick says that more than 250 individual pieces are included in this donation. He will continue to offer his custom transcription service, and anticipates future donations to the Center over time.

Nick has now moved to Atlanta, where he will start school this fall at Georgia Tech studying International Affairs. Since moving to town, he has been playing with the Vista String Band, and had been a member of Col. Bruce Hampton’s touring group until his recent passing.

DiSebastian’s books and individual transcriptions will still be offered to consumers, but the donation ensures that his work will continue to be available in the foreseeable future.