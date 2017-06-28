Gary Brewer to host Bluegrass Summer Nights in Simpsonville, KY

Folks in central Kentucky are familiar with the Friday Night Bluegrass series at the Shepherdsville Music Barn through the winter months, hosted by Gary Brewer & the Kentucky Ramblers. Once the outdoor season ends, Gary and the boys bring in a different visiting band to entertain at the Barn most weeks, with each group doing a set on stage.

Now Brewer is launching a free summer series called Bluegrass Summer Nights, held at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, KY. This first year the schedule is limited to four shows on consecutive Thursday nights, but Gary is hopeful of expanding the offerings in the future. Just like the wintertime shows, Gary and the band will open each concert, followed by the featured act.

Here is the 2017 schedule:

July 13 – Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys

July 20 – The Michelle Canning Band

July 27 – Michael Cleveland and Brian Allen

August 3 – The Kevin Prater Band

Since admission to Bluegrass Summer Nights is free, no tickets are required.