New single and Valentine’s Day playlist from Darin & Brooke

Even before they were married in 2008,
Darin & Brooke Aldridge were known as the Sweethearts of Bluegrass. Billed as Darin Aldridge & Brooke Justice, they earned their reputation as the singing bluegrass lovebirds on stage and in the studio, recording an album together while they were engaged.
Ever since it’s been up, up, up for this talented duo, with hit records, awards, and critical acclaim rolling in from all corners. Recently signed to Rounder Records, a first single is out from their upcoming album. It’s released today in honor of Valentine’s Day, and yes… it’s a tender love song, but with a twist.
Emmylou was written by Johanna and Klara Söderberg who first recorded it with First Aid Kit in 2012. It uses the love stories of Johnny and June Cash, and Emmylou Harris and Gram Parsons, as metaphors for the romance between a pair of paramours.
Darin says that they had never heard the song until stumbling across it online.
“When we were choosing songs for this album project, Brooke and I were poring through YouTube videos looking through Emmylou Harris songs, when this tune popped up. We immediately were drawn to it and decided to record it.”
It’s a truly lovely song, and these two give it a note perfect reading as you can see (and hear) in this music video shot in a number of locations in Nashville.
Also in honor of Valentine’s Day, Darin and Brooke have created their ideal bluegrass love song playlist, especially for our readers at
Bluegrass Today.
While creating the list, Brooke, the reigning IMBA Female Vocalist of the Year, says that she was struck by the fact that love is so much more than candy and flowers, and all the things associated with this annual remembrance.
“Love isn’t just about being in a relationship with someone. Love takes on many different meanings. Loving someone is a great thing. Being loved is an amazing thing. Never be afraid of love or what people think about you for feeling love.”
The Aldridges will spend this Valentine’s Day on the road, on stage making music together. They are performing in Abingdon, VA at
The Abingdon Music Experience.
