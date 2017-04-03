New ride for Dennis Jones

A lift mounted alongside the rear side doors allows him to be lifted into the van while seated in his chair, after which he rolls to the driver’s compartment where the chair snaps into place. There hand controls are mounted that allow him to operate the van without the use of his feet, and he’s on the road. The reverse process gets him back out and onto the ground upon arrival.

For those who are wondering, Dennis says that, yes… these custom modifications come with a cost. While the lift and the controls are manufactured in advance, they have to be custom fitted to each vehicle, something handled for him by Ilderton Conversions in Charlotte, NC. While he didn’t give us a quote for what he paid, a bit of checking revealed than a van such as his new one, configured in this way, sells for at least $70,000.

That’s a small price to pay for the freedom of mobility it gives him, but it’s a tough nut to crack for an awful lot of people. Jones told us that he was grateful that his life has been such that he could afford a vehicle like this, but that his heart goes to families, especially with children who have mobility issues and are unable to obtain assistance with such a purchase. The Veterans Administration helps vets get this sort of transportation, but families who make too much to qualify for assistance are often still constrained when it comes to buying a $70-$90K vehicle.

Or as he put it on Facebook…

“One thing we can all remember…God answers Prayers, sometimes He says wait. I can never thank Him enough for all He has done for me, none of which I deserve. I’m on the very top of a mountain so high, I think I see the Promised Land before me.“

Congratulations, Dennis, on your new ride!