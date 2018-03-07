New podcast episode from The Darrell Brothers

Oh my word… they’re back again. Those radio rascals from Bitter End, TN are back with another episode of The Darrell Brothers Podcast!

It’s been many months since we’ve heard the wit and wisdom of Darrell, and his co-host, Darrell, so be sure to download the podcast to your favorite device and have a chuckle along with the regular cast of characters on WMJ 1500 AM in Methjaw County.

You may think it’s all fun and games, but in all seriousness, this is some fairly sophisticated hillbilly humor, fashioned by the bluegrass team of Ashby Frank and Brandon Bostic, assisted by a number of other familiar faces – and voices – from contemporary bluegrass. See who else you recognize in this newest episode.

All your favorite features are there: the Swap & Shop, Willard’s Wicker World, a visit with Granny, Ed’s Pond-Raised Catfish, a song from Uncle Burly Girth, and even more.

Here’s a brief sample from the podcast, the opening traffic report for the Kmartian Valley.

Darrell and Darrell have expanded on the concept originated by The Statler Brothers in the 1970s with their brilliant sendup featuring Lester Roadhog Moran and the Cadillac Cowboys. It’s mildly risqué, so you might not want to share it with the kiddies, but you can be guaranteed a couple of deep belly laughs any time you set a spell with The Darrell Brothers.

Subscribe to the podcast in iTunes to be sure and get each new episode as it is released.