Video shoot for Redhead Express March 19

The ginger haired Walker sisters in Redhead Express have planned a live video shoot in Nashville on March 19.

They are inviting all their fans out to enjoy the show, which will include one set of their pop music covers, done bluegrass style, and another of their own original material. The taping will be held at the Maury Hills Church in Columbia, starting at 6:00 p.m.

The band expects to use the footage they shoot later this month for promotional videos, and also to release as a concert DVD if all goes well.

Starting back when they all lived in Alaska, the band attracted attention for their often lavishly-filmed music videos. Initial subjects were focused on the girls’ grassy acoustic treatments of pop songs by Maroon 5, John Legend, Justin Bieber, and others. The videos gained them fans all over the world, and before long, the four Walker sisters (Kendra, LaRae, Alisa, Meghan) were touring the US as Redhead Express.

Here’s one of their popular videos, for Maps by Maroon 5.

With three albums of their recordings now available, maybe now is the perfect time for a concert DVD as well.

The girls are all grown now, several with families of their own, and their younger, equally redheaded brothers are also working their way into the act. They haven’t announced yet whether the boys will be part of the taping on the 19th or not.

Redhead Express also auditioned in December to be a part of the 2018 season of America’s Got Talent. Sure would be nice to see a bluegrass band there every year!

More details on the video taping can be found on Facebook.