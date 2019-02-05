New look for The Bluegrass Brothers

From the deep, rolling hills of southwestern Virginia come The Bluegrass Brothers, an arch traditional band with an affinity for the Stanley sound.

The group was formed in 1989 by siblings, Victor and Robert Dowdy, hence the name. Robert has since left the band, and for a time Victor’s sons, Steven and Donald, toured with their dad. Still bluegrass brothers!

But since the boys have launched their own enterprise this year, the Dowdy Brothers, poor old pop has had to refill the tank with some new musicians who will travel with him this season. And he’s found some good’uns.

Two members from the existing group are still on board, Jamie Sparks on banjo, and Chris Hart on reso-guitar. Victor will be playing bass and singing lead, with assistance from a pair of bluegrass youngsters who will be getting a fine education in the traditional music scene.

Caleb Shifflet will be on guitar, a 16 year picker and singer from Barboursville, VA, and 18 year old Jacob Hensley will take over on mandolin, from Elkton, VA.

Dowdy says that this new bunch is ready and rarin’ to go.

“It’s going to be a busy summer with these guys. I am really excited about our new sound, with a new list of songs I think matches the traditional sound that I have always loved to play. We’re also planning on a new CD for 2019. Our schedule starts February 13 over at the Penny Royal Opry House in Ohio, then on to Canada the month of March.

If anyone would like to contact me for a show please call or email (540-798-7217, Bluegrassbassman@hotmail.com or visit my Facebook page).

Thanks to all the folks that have supported me and my family for many years, and I hope to continue on for as long as God will allow. Special thanks to Innovation Strings.”

You can also visit the band online.