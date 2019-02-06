The great album cover dilemma

Things did occasionally get complicated in those days: In bluegrass music we have this obsession with always having the current personnel in all photos. Even if Banjo Player A played on the record, but quit before the release date, it’s imperative to have a picture of Banjo Player B who did not play on the record, on the cover, because that’s who is in the band this month. I remember seeing an LP cover in which the head and neck of the new band member was cut and pasted into the shirt collar of the previous member. As I recall, he was photographed in the shade, while the other guys were in direct sunlight. The new guy was also photographed a little closer up, making him seem like he had an abnormally large head.

Don’t do this.

But a large-headed musician has caused me to digress. We were discussing cost. We live in a more competitive musical environment than existed in the early ’70s, and the appearance of your release matters, and is therefore worth spending some money on. It’s one of those things, like photography, or dentistry, that seems like you should be able to do it yourself, but it’s definitely harder than it appears.

Who cares what the cover looks like nowadays, anyway, you ask. Many people are streaming or downloading music, and are looking at an image the size of a postage stamp. A picture of an insect ought to be fine, or just the title of the album in the largest font possible. But there are DJs and reviewers to think of. That’s why, even in the digital era of buying individual tracks and playing things on shuffle, song sequence still matters. You want to create the best musical and visual impression you can, and it’s worth a little investment.

As with photography, and dentistry for that matter, there can be a pretty big price range, so it’s a good idea to shop around and get a feel for just what the range is.

Then you need to decide whether you’re using a photograph of you or your band, or some kind of artistic image for the front. Just as there are musical trends through the years, we’re not immune to trends in graphic design. Where putting the band in front of a barn or a brick wall (or the label head’s backyard) was once the norm, over the last several years, some kind of artwork or photograph, whether more contemporary and abstract, or more traditional, has become common, with the band or artist not pictured on the front at all.

This is only a problem if you have an extremely common name (stop staring at me) and it’s not going to be clear which Billy Smith you are without a picture. On the other hand, what do you care if large numbers of people accidentally buy your album? Maybe they’ll like it and just think it represents a new career direction for the Billy Smith they thought they were getting.

The artistic image option also eliminates the need to paste new heads on to other people’s bodies.