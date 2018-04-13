New film on mandolin luthier Jonathan McClanahan

First time documentary film maker Shane Leonard is seeking funding for a project to be called Mandolin Rain, which will tell the story of successful mandolin luthier Jonathan McClanahan of West Virginia.

If you play mandolin, or follow the mando scene closely, you are likely to have heard of his superb instruments which are used by a number of top bluegrass artists. Wayne Benson with IIIrd Tyme Out, Jesse Brock with The Gibson Brothers, and CJ Lewandowski with Po’ Ramblin’ Boys are just a few professional players who use and endorse Jonathan’s mandolins.

He offers three basic models, starting at $8500, but he offers full customization for each customer, something that picky pickers appreciate greatly. They are made by hand in his shop outside of Nashville.

Leonard wants to show the wider world how Jonathan works, and share the story of how he very nearly gave up his dream of supporting himself as a luthier, but held on to his faith and made it work.

You get a taste of the story in this introductory teaser.

Shane is hopeful of raising $11,000 to fund the film, and is accepting donations at indiegogo.

You can learn more about Jonathan and his mandolins online.